Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,202 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.