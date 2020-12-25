Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 22,816 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,411.10 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,919 shares of company stock worth $4,105,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

