Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 38,029 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,029 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $20,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after buying an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.91.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $124.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.