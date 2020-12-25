Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Sells $666,640.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Michael Lynton sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $666,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schrödinger alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $708,390.00.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $99.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.