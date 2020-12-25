Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,708 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $143.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
