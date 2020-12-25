Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,708 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $143.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

