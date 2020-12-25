Scrypta 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $102,868.08 and $2.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00140029 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004417 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 534% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,269,375 coins and its circulating supply is 15,269,375 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

