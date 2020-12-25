SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Up 11%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shot up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. 746,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 493,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. Equities analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SeaChange International by 96.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

