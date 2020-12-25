Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Director Sells $133,583.25 in Stock

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 3,215 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $133,583.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oivind Lorentzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.64 million, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts predict that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 18.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 10.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CKH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

