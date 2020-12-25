Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.14 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Seele-N has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $32.48 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00046479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00314912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00031439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

