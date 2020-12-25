Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $56.41 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

