Sei Investments Co. Buys 160,685 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 129.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 57.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 217,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 64,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 97,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AMX stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMX. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

