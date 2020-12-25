Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRPT opened at $143.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,302.94 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $147.56.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

