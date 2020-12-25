Sei Investments Co. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ITT worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ITT by 10.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ITT by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ITT by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of ITT opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

