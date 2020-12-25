Sei Investments Co. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

