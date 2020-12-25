Sei Investments Co. Invests $3.39 Million in The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

AZEK stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

