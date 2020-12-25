Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,920 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $160,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,736 shares of company stock worth $10,217,710. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

