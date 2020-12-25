Sentinel Chain Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $193,243.06 and $5,833.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00047212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00316308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

