Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$5.50 price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.82.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

