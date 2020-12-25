Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,197.40 and last traded at $1,197.96. Approximately 2,081,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,529,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,277.08.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,047.97.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,039.18 and its 200 day moving average is $992.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,009.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 166.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Shopify by 4.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
