Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,197.40 and last traded at $1,197.96. Approximately 2,081,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,529,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,277.08.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,047.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,039.18 and its 200 day moving average is $992.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,009.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 166.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Shopify by 4.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

