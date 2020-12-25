Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) and Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) Head to Head Comparison

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) and Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Silvercorp Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and Ur-Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals $158.83 million 7.20 $34.27 million $0.20 32.65 Ur-Energy $32.26 million 4.31 -$8.42 million ($0.05) -16.38

Silvercorp Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercorp Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Silvercorp Metals and Ur-Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ur-Energy has a consensus price target of $0.90, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Ur-Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than Silvercorp Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Silvercorp Metals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and Ur-Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals 23.23% 6.67% 5.64% Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04%

Summary

Silvercorp Metals beats Ur-Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

