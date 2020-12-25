Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.