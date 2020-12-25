Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.08, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,732.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last three months. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

