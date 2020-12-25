SingularDTV One Day Trading Volume Reaches $151,407.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $151,407.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

