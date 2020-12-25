Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.20 Million

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report sales of $547.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.20 million and the highest is $558.90 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $441.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

SNBR stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 275,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,898. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

In other news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $341,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $2,836,592.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,156 shares of company stock worth $7,196,884. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sleep Number by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 264,651 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $3,197,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $3,153,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

