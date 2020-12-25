SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

SmartHeat Inc (OTCMKTS:HEAT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.50. SmartHeat shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 13,366 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

About SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT)

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

Comments


