Smartsheet (SMAR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

12/11/2020 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

12/1/2020 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. 361,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486,212 shares in the company, valued at $223,368,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,373.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777,476 shares of company stock valued at $43,557,405. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

