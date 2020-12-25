Smartsheet (SMAR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 12/11/2020 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “
  • 12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.
  • 12/1/2020 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. 361,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486,212 shares in the company, valued at $223,368,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,373.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777,476 shares of company stock valued at $43,557,405. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit