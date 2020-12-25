Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,427.80

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,427.80 and traded as high as $1,527.00. Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) shares last traded at $1,521.00, with a volume of 420,919 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09).

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,519.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,428.23.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 948 shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £12,504.12 ($16,336.71). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 27,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96), for a total value of £376,048.75 ($491,310.10).

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

