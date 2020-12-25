Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,427.80

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,427.80 and traded as high as $1,527.00. Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) shares last traded at $1,521.00, with a volume of 420,919 shares.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09).
The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,519.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,428.23.
Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Company Profile (LON:SMIN)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.