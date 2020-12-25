Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.30

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $16.72. Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 4,262,037 shares traded.

GLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.31.

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) Company Profile (EPA:GLE)

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

