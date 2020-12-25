Solana (SOL) Reaches Market Cap of $67.01 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Solana has a market capitalization of $67.01 million and $9.89 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solana has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00005924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00320169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Buying and Selling Solana

