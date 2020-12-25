SolarCoin Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 128.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $924,934.90 and $1,500.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00497926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

