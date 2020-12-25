Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 18.6%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.56. 43,326,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 24,580,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRNE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $167,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,653,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.