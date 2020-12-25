Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 8.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 36,445,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 19,602,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several analysts have commented on SWN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 684,745 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 906,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 77,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,357,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.