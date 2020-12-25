SparksPay (SPK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. SparksPay has a market cap of $46,696.68 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

