SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.36

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.36 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

