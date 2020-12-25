SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $421.13

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $421.13 and last traded at $420.36, with a volume of 5323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $417.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.76 and a 200 day moving average of $356.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

