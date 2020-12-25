Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.22

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.22 and last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 6789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Comments


