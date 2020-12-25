Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $3.88. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 25,127 shares changing hands.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $541.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,989,000 after buying an additional 7,078,707 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $13,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 622,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 858,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 602,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.