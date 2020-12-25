Spendcoin (SPND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $643,987.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $643,987.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00134472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00665519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00163756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00351401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00095900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00059682 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

