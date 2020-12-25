Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.69. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 112,537 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.
About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
