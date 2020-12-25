Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.69. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 112,537 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.58% of Sphere 3D worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

