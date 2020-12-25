Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) vs. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Head to Head Survey

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

17.2% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Collegium Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical 1 1 6 0 2.63

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.73, indicating a potential downside of 82.87%. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 60.83%. Given Collegium Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Collegium Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.89% -52.89% Collegium Pharmaceutical 5.71% 12.64% 3.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.10 million ($1.47) -6.88 Collegium Pharmaceutical $296.70 million 2.16 -$22.72 million ($0.68) -27.28

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals. Collegium Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules. It has a collaboration agreement with with Roche to explore the co-administration of SB 11285. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting. The company also offers Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone for opioid medication. In addition, it offers Nucynta ER, an extended release formulation of tapentadol for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long term opioid treatment, such as neuropathic pain related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy in adults; and Nucynta IR, an immediate release formulation of tapentadol that is indicated for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.