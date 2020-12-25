SPX (NYSE:SPXC) PT Raised to $60.00

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPXC. William Blair upgraded SPX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $53.91 on Monday. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 125.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 82.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

