Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 34,474 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.