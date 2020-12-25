Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 36,595 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after buying an additional 1,782,659 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 404,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 36,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after buying an additional 618,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,111,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 333,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

