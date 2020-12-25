Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 421,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 140,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 253.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 54,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SI-BONE by 55.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.31 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $980.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $42,777.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,170.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,181,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.