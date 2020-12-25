Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $463,000 Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOCO. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at about $9,498,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at about $833,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $670.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.