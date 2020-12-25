Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

PSB stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $129.57.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

