Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $3,301,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $1,627,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on USPH. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE:USPH opened at $120.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.