Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 79,363 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,363 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.49% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 516.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 122,792 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 142.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $4.14 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.01.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

