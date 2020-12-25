Stably USD Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004042 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $511,825.42 and $1,243.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00047155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00321114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029678 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

