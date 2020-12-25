Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

